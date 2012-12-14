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Maksa Klarnalla

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Tuotanto lopetettu

Kylpyhuoneradio

AE2330/00

3.7

| (50) Arviot

Suihkuttele huoletta ilman roiskeiden varomista

Kuuntele musiikkia suihkussa Philips AE2330/00 -kylpyhuoneradiosta. Roiskesuojaus mahdollistaa käytön pesuhuoneessa. Voit ripustaa radion nopeasti ja helposti irrotettavasta hihnasta.

Näytä kaikki edut

tällä kylpyhuoneradiolla

Suihkuttele huoletta ilman roiskeiden varomista

  • Digitaalinen FM/MW-viritys

  • Roiskesuojaus

  • Kello

  • Paristokäyttöinen

Kiinteä kellotoiminto

Kiinteä kello mittaa aikaa tarkasti. Kun radio ei ole käytössä, kellonäyttö lisää käyttömukavuutta.

Luistamista estävä ja käteen sopiva muotoilu

Radio on muotoiltu käteen sopivaksi, eikä sen mattapinta luista märissä käsissä. Radion pohjassa on kumipinta, joten voit painaa radion painikkeita huoletta, laite pysyy paikallaan.

Lataus vähissä -ilmaisin pitää sinut ajan tasalla

Lataus vähissä -ilmaisin pitää sinut ajan tasalla

Lataus vähissä -ilmaisin syttyy, kun virta on vähissä.

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.7

5:stä

50

Arviot

2

14/12/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips Bathroom radio AE2330

Perfect bathroom radio,ease of use,reception excellent,absolutely no faults,perfect product.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: AE2330 Bathroom radio

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: AE2330 Bathroom radio

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Just the job !

A beautifully designed product, good build quality with excellent clear sound. Can be heard over the sound of the shower which is key for a product such as this. Nice compact size so fairly unobtrusive and takes us very little space in the bathroom window where it resides. The only minus for me is that when the radio is on the clock is not displayed, the frequency of the radio is instead. Overall an excellent product I would recommend to others.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: AE2330 Bathroom radio

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: AE2330 Bathroom radio

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Just the job !

A beautifully designed product, good build quality with excellent clear sound. Can be heard over the sound of the shower which is key for a product such as this. Nice compact size so fairly unobtrusive and takes us very little space in the bathroom window where it resides. The only minus for me is that when the radio is on the clock is not displayed, the frequency of the radio is instead. Overall an excellent product I would recommend to others.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: AE2330 Bathroom radio

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: AE2330 Bathroom radio

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