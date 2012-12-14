2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
AE2330/00
Suihkuttele huoletta ilman roiskeiden varomista
Kuuntele musiikkia suihkussa Philips AE2330/00 -kylpyhuoneradiosta. Roiskesuojaus mahdollistaa käytön pesuhuoneessa. Voit ripustaa radion nopeasti ja helposti irrotettavasta hihnasta.
Digitaalinen FM/MW-viritys
Roiskesuojaus
Kello
Paristokäyttöinen
Kiinteä kello mittaa aikaa tarkasti. Kun radio ei ole käytössä, kellonäyttö lisää käyttömukavuutta.
Radio on muotoiltu käteen sopivaksi, eikä sen mattapinta luista märissä käsissä. Radion pohjassa on kumipinta, joten voit painaa radion painikkeita huoletta, laite pysyy paikallaan.
Lataus vähissä -ilmaisin syttyy, kun virta on vähissä.
Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä
3.7
5:stä
50
Arviot
Doms
14/12/2012
United Kingdom
Philips Bathroom radio AE2330
Perfect bathroom radio,ease of use,reception excellent,absolutely no faults,perfect product.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: AE2330 Bathroom radio
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: AE2330 Bathroom radio
Geoffers71
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Just the job !
A beautifully designed product, good build quality with excellent clear sound. Can be heard over the sound of the shower which is key for a product such as this. Nice compact size so fairly unobtrusive and takes us very little space in the bathroom window where it resides. The only minus for me is that when the radio is on the clock is not displayed, the frequency of the radio is instead. Overall an excellent product I would recommend to others.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: AE2330 Bathroom radio
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: AE2330 Bathroom radio
Jon3717
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Just the job !
A beautifully designed product, good build quality with excellent clear sound. Can be heard over the sound of the shower which is key for a product such as this. Nice compact size so fairly unobtrusive and takes us very little space in the bathroom window where it resides. The only minus for me is that when the radio is on the clock is not displayed, the frequency of the radio is instead. Overall an excellent product I would recommend to others.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: AE2330 Bathroom radio
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: AE2330 Bathroom radio