2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Syvä basso ja selkeä ääni
Mukavissa SHE3205-kuulokkeissa on 14,2 mm:n kaiutinelementit ja bassoääniaukot, jotka tekevät äänestä syvän ja selkeän. Kiinteän mikrofonin avulla voit helposti siirtyä musiikin kuuntelusta puheluihin. Valitse kuudesta eri värivaihtoehdosta omaan Apple Watch -kelloosi sopiva.
14,2 mm:n elementit / avoin takaosa
Nappikuuloke
Laadukkaiden 14,2 mm:n elementtien tehokkaat neodyymimagneetit takaavat täyteläisen basson ja selkeän äänen.
Kiinteän mikrofonin avulla voit helposti siirtyä musiikin kuuntelusta puheluihin, joten pystyt aina pitämään sinulle tärkeät ihmiset ja asiat lähelläsi.
Korvan muotoihin perustuva rakenne takaa kuulokkeiden käyttömukavuuden ja erinomaisen istuvuuden.
4.6
5:stä
11
Arviot
100%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Fujisaii
03/10/2019
Danmark
Why have they stopped making these?
They were well fitting and well sounding. I do not understand why they went out of production. Things change so fast nowadays, and not always for the better.
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Arvioitu tuote: SHE3205WT In-ear-hovedtelefoner
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHE3205WT In-ear-hovedtelefoner
RossA
05/03/2018
United Kingdom
Impressed
I bought these as a stop gap while my usual headphones were being replaced for the second time under warranty. I was amazed to find out that even though these cost a quarter of the price of my usual ones they actually sound way better - so I am keeping them for daily use. I like the simple design, flat cable and clearly marked left and right.
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Arvioitu tuote: SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones
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Arvioitu tuote: SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones
HEADPHONES
02/02/2018
United Kingdom
just amazing great features
i brought these headphones and they are amazing they have great bass. but i wish they made it in wireless. it has a really nice design/look. they look like apple headphones but i think they are better! :) :) :) :) :) five star I REALLY RECOMMEND THESE
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Arvioitu tuote: SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones