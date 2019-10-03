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Tuotanto lopetettu

Nappikuulokkeet

SHE3205BK/00

4.6

| (11) Arviot | 100% suosittelee tätä tuotetta

Saatavilla

Musta
Musta
Valkoinen
Valkoinen

Syvä basso ja selkeä ääni

Mukavissa SHE3205-kuulokkeissa on 14,2 mm:n kaiutinelementit ja bassoääniaukot, jotka tekevät äänestä syvän ja selkeän. Kiinteän mikrofonin avulla voit helposti siirtyä musiikin kuuntelusta puheluihin. Valitse kuudesta eri värivaihtoehdosta omaan Apple Watch -kelloosi sopiva.

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Korviin istuvat kuulokkeet

Syvä basso ja selkeä ääni

  • 14,2 mm:n elementit / avoin takaosa

  • Nappikuuloke

14,2 mm:n kaiutinelementit tuottavat täyteläisen basson ja selkeän äänen

14,2 mm:n kaiutinelementit tuottavat täyteläisen basson ja selkeän äänen

Laadukkaiden 14,2 mm:n elementtien tehokkaat neodyymimagneetit takaavat täyteläisen basson ja selkeän äänen.

Kiinteän mikrofonin avulla voit siirtyä musiikista puheluihin

Kiinteän mikrofonin avulla voit siirtyä musiikista puheluihin

Kiinteän mikrofonin avulla voit helposti siirtyä musiikin kuuntelusta puheluihin, joten pystyt aina pitämään sinulle tärkeät ihmiset ja asiat lähelläsi.

Korviin istuvat kuulokkeet

Korvan muotoihin perustuva rakenne takaa kuulokkeiden käyttömukavuuden ja erinomaisen istuvuuden.

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Arviot

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4.6

5:stä

11

Arviot

100%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

3
2
1

03/10/2019

Danmark

Danmark

Why have they stopped making these?

They were well fitting and well sounding. I do not understand why they went out of production. Things change so fast nowadays, and not always for the better.

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Arvioitu tuote: SHE3205WT In-ear-hovedtelefoner

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHE3205WT In-ear-hovedtelefoner

05/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Impressed

I bought these as a stop gap while my usual headphones were being replaced for the second time under warranty. I was amazed to find out that even though these cost a quarter of the price of my usual ones they actually sound way better - so I am keeping them for daily use. I like the simple design, flat cable and clearly marked left and right.

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Arvioitu tuote: SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones

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Arvioitu tuote: SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones

02/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

just amazing great features

i brought these headphones and they are amazing they have great bass. but i wish they made it in wireless. it has a really nice design/look. they look like apple headphones but i think they are better! :) :) :) :) :) five star I REALLY RECOMMEND THESE

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Arvioitu tuote: SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones

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Arvioitu tuote: SHE3205WT In-Ear Headphones

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