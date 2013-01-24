For over 30 years, Philips Avent has been working with a global network of trusted partners including scientific experts, research institutes, healthcare professionals and parents. We are committed to bringing the latest research in the fields of breastfeeding, infant feeding and infant development and translating new concepts into innovatively designed products and services.
In line with our mission to support parent and babies to enable the best start in life for a healthy future, the symposium explores a topics related to breastfeeding physiology and practice from around�the world. Consisting of a series of keynote speakers, cutting edge workshop sessions and networking opportunities, the unique international audience will discuss and share new perspectives and strategies in modern breastfeeding practices.
On this website you can find information regarding the symposium program and outcomes of the workshops. They are available for you and your colleagues to review at anytime and find out how these findings and updates can help you support parents in setting the stage for healthy futures.