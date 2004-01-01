Come see us at the International Liver Conference (ILC) London, June 22-26. Booth 62
Let us show you how Philips can help enhance diagnostic confidence, create workfow efficiencies and expand access to care.
The diagnostic accuracy of ElastQ 2-D shear wave elastography for liver fibrosis risk assessment in amixed etiology, multinational cohort.
Presenter: David JM Bauer, MD
Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology,
Department of Medicine III, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria
Overall, Collaboration Live has been a big win for our radiologists. The ease to stay in the reading room and watch in real-time has saved time for them and the ultrasound sonographers. This has helped out on complex cases as well as new studies.
Jeff Beatty
Director of Radiology, Riley Hospital for Children, Indiana University Health, Indianapolis, Indiana USA
Preview how Philips’ advancements, including liver fat quantifcation (LFQ) and ElastQ shear wave elastography, can help you gain a comprehensive view of liver status.
The widespread use of this technology (LFQ) in a general population could be helpful in screening for advanced chronic liver disease, especially considering that a complete study can be done in under three minutes using a non-invasive method.”
Richard G. Barr, MD, PhD
President, Radiology Consultants, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio USA, Medical Director, Southwoods Imaging
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
