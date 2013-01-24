We are happy to invite you to join the Philips Nordic MR Forum 2019 on whole body MRI in oncology on 3rd – 4th June, 2019.

Each year, Philips hosts a Nordic MR Forum, which is intended to inspire and educate on the latest MR innovations within a clinical setting. It is organized in collaboration with a leading Nordic clinical partner, where a select group of Nordic and International speakers share their best practices and latest innovations. The event also provides great opportunities for peer-to-peer networking and knowledge sharing.

This year, the Forum is organized in collaboration with Karolinska University Hospital, where the focus will be on whole body MRI in oncology. Topics in focus will be the role of whole body MRI in oncology, both generalized and explicit settings, such as technical and disease aspects. There will also be a possibility to visit the Karolinska University Hospital.

The meeting is aimed primarily towards physicians and researchers interested in applying the latest MR innovations in their clinical practice and will be held in English. However, anyone with an interest in this field is welcome to join the meeting.