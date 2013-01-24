Kotisivu
Join the Philips Nordic MR Forum 2019 on whole body MRI in oncology

Date: Monday 3rd June 12:00 until Tuesday 4th June 13:00

Location: Biomedicum 1, Karolinska Institutet Stockholm, Sweden

Meeting Fee: EUR 250*

*Travel and accommodation is not included

Please note the deadline for registration is Wednesday 29 May 2019.

 

It is no longer possible to register online for this year’s MR Forum. Please email  Rachel.Brown@philips.com or call on

+45 51159323 to find out if late registration is still possible.

 

Thank you.

We are happy to invite you to join the Philips Nordic MR Forum 2019 on whole body MRI in oncology on 3rd – 4th June, 2019.

 

Each year, Philips hosts a Nordic MR Forum, which is intended to inspire and educate on the latest MR innovations within a clinical setting. It is organized in collaboration with a leading Nordic clinical partner, where a select group of Nordic and International speakers share their best practices and latest innovations. The event also provides great opportunities for peer-to-peer networking and knowledge sharing.

 

This year, the Forum is organized in collaboration with Karolinska University Hospital, where the focus will be on whole body MRI in oncology. Topics in focus will be the role of whole body MRI in oncology, both generalized and explicit settings, such as technical and disease aspects. There will also be a possibility to visit the Karolinska University Hospital.

 

The meeting is aimed primarily towards physicians and researchers interested in applying the latest MR innovations in their clinical practice and will be held in English. However, anyone with an interest in this field is welcome to join the meeting.

Monday June 3rd, 12:00-17:00

12:00-13:00

Welcome & Introduction

Lennart Blomqvist, Professor of radiology, Karolinska University Hospital and Karolinska Institutet, Sweden.

 

Daniel Alamidi, PhD, Philips Clinical Science Nordics, Sweden. 

 

Jan de Becker, Philips Global Sr. Clinical Portfolio Manager Oncology, the Netherlands.  

13:00-14:00

Whole Body MRI - state of the art
Vincent Vandecaveye, Professor of radiology, University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium.
14:00-14:30
Coffee
14:30-15:30
Future visions of Whole Body MRI
Joel Kullberg, Associate Professor of Radiology, Uppsala University, Sweden.

15:30-16:30

Whole body MRI - experience in myelomatosis and using MY-RADS
Jon Asmussen, Clinical director of Oncoradiology & MR, Odense University Hospital.

16:30-17:00

Panel discussion
Moderator: Torkel Brismar, Associate professor of radiology, Stockholm, Sweden. 

17:00 - 

Guided visit at New Karolinska University Hospital

19:00

Dinner
Tuesday June 4th, 08:00-12:00

08:00-09:00

Whole body MRI in oncology  - clinical applications
Shonit Punwani, Professor of MR & Cancer Imaging and Consultant Radiologist at University College London. 

09:00-10:00

Whole body MRI in oncology in my clinical practice
Håkan Ahlström, Professor of radiology, Uppsala University, Sweden.

10:00-10:30

Coffee

10:30-11:30

Whole body MRI in patients with genetic predisposition for cancer
Lennart Blomqvist, Professor of radiology, Emma Tham MD, PhD, Senior Consultant Clinical Genetics; Karolinska University Hospital and Karolinska Institutet.

11:30-12:00

Panel discussion
Moderator: Lennart Blomqvist, Professor of radiology, Karolinska University Hopsital and Karolinska Institutet, Sweden.

12:00

Closure
Daniel Alamidi, PhD, Philips Clinical Science Nordics, Sweden.

Please note that travel & accommodation is not included in the price. We have reserved some rooms at the Elite palace hotel, where the dinner will take place, at a special rate of SEK 1482,14 per night. Should you wish to book a room, please contact the hotel directly,  Quoting # 4876101
 

If you have any questions, please contact rachel.brown@philips.com
An invoice will be sent by Meetagain for your participation in the meeting.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

