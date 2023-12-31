Responsible business in healthcare

Complement Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) with Objectives and Key Results (OKR): “We use both KPIs and OKRs as performance indicators, but in healthcare, we find it particularly useful to track OKRs, as they are more specific with quantifiable results,” she says. “Utilizing the two offers the opportunity for macro- and micro-operational visibility.”



Adopt disruptive innovation: Bruce suggests that one of the most positive learnings healthcare can make from business is to use businesses’ own learnings from transformation and the innovative processes that facilitated it.



Embrace technology: Bruce points out that buying the best isn’t always the best choice, and that Philips partnerships with hospitals has made it “possible to open up new ways of thinking about planning, purchasing and maintaining and puts in place a strategic approach to managing technology.”