Hospital Alarm Fatigue
asm masthead image

Hospital Alarm Fatigue
Finding comprehensive support for an alarming problem

Alarm signal totals can range from 500 to 4700 or more in 24 hours on a single unit.

Non-actionable alarms strain hospital resources, contribute to hospital alarm fatigue, and can affect the quality of your patient care. Desensitization may even become a matter of life and death. 


Hospital Alarm fatigue has been identified as the top technology hazard for healthcare organizations¹ and is the subject of the Joint Commission's National Patient Safety Goals on Alarm System Management.

With our comprehensive hospital alarm fatigue management solutions and consulting services, your caregivers can get the right information at the right time for targeted care.

The problem of alarm management has become so widespread that as of December 2013, The Joint Commission introduced it as a National Patient Safety Goal (NPSG). The Joint Commission now requires its accredited hospitals to improve their alarm systems, aiming to alleviate the constant barrage of bells and whistles that are often the hallmark of a hospital stay for patients and that contribute to hospital alarm fatigue for healthcare workers. With alarms poised in first place on ECRI’s “Top 10 Health Technology Hazards” list for the fourth consecutive year, the issue of alarm management is one that is critical to patient safety for healthcare organizations.

The right systems, together with the right policies, augment your workflow to support clinical decision-making. Our alarm system management solutions contain features designed to facilitate care, improve workflow and reduce hospital alarm fatigue.

Our hospital alarm management solution is an end-to-end solution designed to help you manage alarms and reduce fatigue, while providing the information you need, when you need it, to categorize, distribute and respond—virtually wherever you are.

“If it doesn’t mean anything, then why is it going off?” This concern is all too common. Patients want to know that care providers are focused on what is important and relevant to their care and recovery. Our hospital alarm systems management solutions help you gain back patient trust by helping you manage and reduce non-actionable alarms.

 

Stay up to date in Patient Monitoring
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
Strategies to Address Alarm Fatigue and Achieve National Patient Safety Goal Compliance

 

The problem of alarm management has become so widespread that as of December 2013, The Joint Commission introduced it as a National Patient Safety Goal (NPSG). The Joint Commission now requires its accredited hospitals to improve their alarm systems, aiming to alleviate the constant barrage of bells and whistles that are often the hallmark of a hospital stay for patients and that contribute to hospital alarm fatigue for healthcare workers. With alarms poised in first place on ECRI’s “Top 10 Health Technology Hazards” list for the fourth consecutive year, the issue of alarm management is one that is critical to patient safety for healthcare organizations.

 

4 steps to successful alarm system management

We collaborated with a leading healthcare and life sciences consulting company to conduct an extensive evaluation and develop an action plan for successful alarm management intervention. This plan will help you develop a systematic, coordinated approach to clinical alarm system management at your hospital.

4 steps to successful alarm system management infographic

Addressing hospital alarm fatigue across your organization

Alarm management from signal to action

Our hospital alarm management solution is an end-to-end solution designed to help you manage alarms and reduce fatigue, while providing the information you need, when you need it, to categorize, distribute and respond—virtually wherever you are.


Philips hospital alarm management solution

Alarm management Advocacy

alarm system management advocacy

We work closely with key trade associations and academics to make available the latest information on alarm system management. Shared partner insights include research, management strategies, and related topics.

Our industry relationships include:

  • Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI)
  • The Healthcare Technology Foundation
  • ECRI
  • Clinical Innovation + Technology
  • American Journal of Critical Care

Putting the patient first

our alarm system management addressing patient safety

Addressing patient safety

A missed, silenced, or unanswered alarm can have deadly consequences for your patients. This situation is characteristic of a multi-faceted problem that must include a look at the people, processes, technology, and culture of your institution. We can assist with a review, solution, and implementation plan.
our alarm system management gaining patient trust

Gaining patient trust

“If it doesn’t mean anything, then why is it going off?” This concern is all too common. Patients want to know that care providers are focused on what is important and relevant to their care and recovery. Our hospital alarm systems management solutions help you gain back patient trust by helping you manage and reduce non-actionable alarms.

Resources

  Next generation patient monitoring
    The next generation patient monitoring: Our IntelliVue Information Center iX
  Intellivue Information Center IX in action
    Our IntelliVue Information Center iX in action at Banner Health

    White Papers

    Webinars

    Brochures / Overviews

    1 Health Devices Top 10 Health Technology Hazards for 2014, Adapted from Vol. 42, Issue 11, Nov. 2013. ECRI Institute

