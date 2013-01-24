Kotisivu
Breastfeeding and Jaundice
Supporting providers and parents in managing newborn jaundice

 

The high percentage of newborns who develop jaundice combined with the move towards shorter stays in the maternity ward requires increasingly innovative ways to diagnose and manage this common condition to avoid readmission.

 

Left untreated, jaundice can lead to serious medical issues, including brain damage, so providers need clinically effective tools to help detect and treat it—with as little as possible discomfort to the infant and disruption to the mother and family.

 

We are committed to helping care providers deliver effective jaundice management and breastfeeding programs, while giving new parents the support they need throughout the critical first days of their infant’s life.

Jaundice occurs in 60% of term and 80% pre-term infants. Hyperbilirubinemia is one of the leading causes of hospital readmissions.¹ ²

  Perspectives in jaundice management

A whole systems team approach to combat jaundice and encourage breastfeeding

 

An integrated hospital and community-based care program is helping new parents and newborns at risk for jaundice make positive strides to fight the condition.

 

Read on

Unbound bilirubin – a predictor of kernicterus

 

Research findings on a novel relationship between skin bilirubin levels and free,unbound circulating bilirubin in the newborn baby.

 

Read on

Webinar: The role of transcutaneous bilirubinometry in neonatal jaundice management

Transcutaneous bilirubinometry (TcB) has the potential to change how hyperbilirubinemia is detected, and is covered in our 60 minute free webinar, recorded on July 26th, 2016.


Prof. De Luca, a key opinion leader in pediatrics and neonatal care, speaks about the causes of neonatal jaundice, and how to screen for it and treat it. He then discusses the relationships between free, unbound circulating bilirubin and skin bilirubin levels.

 

 

         Speaker: Dr. Daniele De Luca, MD, PhD

         Associate Professor of Neonatology

         Chef de Service - Medical Director

         Pediatrics and Neonatal Critical Care

         APHP - South Paris University Hospitals,

         "A.Beclere" Medical Center, Paris, France

Transcutaneous bilirubin measurements in the assessment and management of neonatal jaundice

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has published guidelines for assessing newborns at risk for jaundice. The purpose of this white paper is to review the importance of early jaundice detection and critically examine the variability in current practice in order to promote the most safe, efficacious and cost-effective approach to care.

 

Download white paper

