Fetal monitoring 50th anniversary

Today, obstetrical caregivers must respond to their patients' need for increased choice and greater freedom to move during labor, without compromising the quality of care they deliver. It has never been more important to offer freedom and flexibility during pregnancy and labor – enhancing patient comfort and delivering a superb experience for mother and baby alike.



Philips continues to drive advances in fetal and maternal monitoring. Our latest generation of maternal and fetal monitors includes cableless technology that allows women greater freedom of movement, and supports reliable, continuous monitoring – including for high-BMI patients and multiple births. Combining real-world clinical insights, the latest technologies and our innovative spirit, we remain at the leading edge of obstetrical care