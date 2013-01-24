Explain the results and conclusions reached

Entrance surface dose and dose area product both were effectively managed. Image quality remained good; it was even rated to be better than with the previous setup. This is most likely a result from newer detector but difference between software and conventional grid was not visible to radiologists. In some cases, especially with heavier patients, there was slightly more noise. This is most likely a result from user using already too low exposure values.



Discuss the case outcome(s), future implications, etc.



Our hospital ended up buying the software for our mobile units and the intention is to buy it also for our fixed systems. Dose save is significant and improvements in workflow are real.



In the future it would be interesting to compare anti-scatter softwares from different companies. Gridless imaging is most likely going to be future standard.