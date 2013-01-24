The Philips consultants were very thorough in their review and assessment of our processes and experiences. From comprehensive analyses came a targeted list of improvement opportunities we feel certain will reinforce our commitment to exceptional patient care and sustain us as we move forward.”
Aki Haukilahti, CFO
Heart Hospital TaUH
To establish a baseline, the Philips consultants began by collecting and reviewing data provided by the hospital regarding turnover time, equipment/resource utilization, start time, and distribution of exams. Philips’ unique careflow mapping methodology was employed to create an overview of the cardiac flow as well as heart surgery flow in the hospital. Additionally, the Philips team conducted interviews with 25-30 stakeholders onsite, consisting of physicians, nurses, support staff, administrators, management and patients. Perspectives about their experiences were discussed in detail, summarized and incorporated into the experience flow maps. The consultants worked closely with a Heart Hospital TaUH project group, consisting of department heads and a cardiac operation manager, on a day-to-day basis and a steering group for project oversight.
The careflow maps including identified areas of improvement, were shared with several stakeholder groups and validated during an “open house” workshop. This validation process was a key element in prioritizing the list of potential improvement areas. Consensus in the cardiology and cardiac surgery workshop demonstrated the following three improvement areas as standouts.
For the IT integration effort, new interfaces were created to improve workflow. For example, echocardiography reports are now sent from Philips IntelliSpace CardioVascular multi-modality image and information management tool to Cinia (Kardio cardiac registry system) using Philips UTR (Unformatted Text Reports), thereby eliminating manual entry and easing clinical decision making.
And, the new hospital planning team posted all insights and twelve improvement opportunities on the wall in their planning “war room” to ensure they addressed all existing and potential issues throughout the construction process.
Egil V. Nilsen
Principal Consultant, Nordics region