Our approach

One of the biggest challenges of this project was reconfiguring what was previously a corridor into a full-service interventional radiology center. The Philips consulting team started with a thorough data analysis in which they collected information about the department’s current workflows and performance and combined it with the goals for the new center. Various stakeholders were interviewed to better understand their requirements for the new clinical processes. From this information, the team identified bottlenecks and opportunities within the new space. The Philips consultants then worked collaboratively with the hospital project team to refine and improve the initial design. Specific attention was paid to designing an optimal floorplan and patient flows that contribute to a positive staff experience. Given the dimensions of the angio suite, the consultants advised the project team to consider a ceiling-mounted monoplane, instead of a biplane image-guided therapy system.

As part of the Managed Technology Services, a cross functional Philips team handled the integration of all Philips and third-party components and services. This included assessment and planning, selection and procurement, integration services and maintenance management.

