

ED Performance Improvement

Philips consultants completed a comprehensive ED performance improvement (PI) assessment including data analytics, onsite observations, staff and leadership interviews, and identification of opportunities for process change.



Prioritized recommendations to address inconsistent practices and processes as well as gaps in staff education and leadership development were agreed. An ED performance dashboard was created which helped the consultants drill-down to the root-causes of walkouts and other performance issues by hour, day, and month.

The consultants helped MHCH implement changes of the following to improve ED performance:

Revised triage processes

Implemented split-flow processes

Established new patient experience standards

Enhanced charge nurse role

Revised performance expectations

Initiated novice nurse training

The impact of these changes was measured via the dashboard and additional modifications were made to the intake process and staff scheduling.