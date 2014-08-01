A large private healthcare group was looking for an experienced advisor to help them develop a turnkey healthcare solution with a European style of patient-centric care and level of quality. Their challenge was to turn existing outdated facilities into profitable, state-of-the-art healthcare and wellness centers that fit the expectations of the population and medical capabilities of the region.
Philips healthcare consulting experts helped the group develop a concrete vision, assessed the current facilities and market situation, used detailed clinical and financial scenarios to guide strategic discussions, and made concrete recommendations and estimates for realizing the project.
A large private healthcare group was looking for an experienced advisor to help them develop a turnkey healthcare solution with a European style of patient-centric care and level of quality.
Their challenge was to turn existing outdated facilities into profitable, state-of-the-art healthcare and wellness centers that fit the expectations of the population and medical capabilities of the region.
The group has benefited from Philips broad clinical and technology expertise, as well as their knowledge of healthcare markets in transition. This resulted in a business model that is comprehensive and innovative – and more important realistic to achieve."
A market analysis was done by Philips experts to assess the anticipated healthcare need for private healthcare services by the population near the group’s facilities.
Philips consulting team worked closely with the group’s key stakeholders. We addressed their challenges by doing extensive market and clinical assessments and by guiding strategic discussions. Activities included:
The market analysis identified the in-patient profile of regional hospitals (left),
A market analysis was done by Philips experts to assess the anticipated healthcare need for private healthcare services by the population near the group’s facilities.
Details of this image are made unreadable because of
A capacity model was used by Philips experts to guide strategic discussions.
The capacity model visualizes and calculates “what-if” scenarios for clinical services to be delivered. Philips experts develop and adapt various scenarios during strategic discussions to guide decision making.
Plans for this complex, multi-year project are currently underway between the healthcare group and Philips. Several important milestones have already been accomplished. The short-term and long-term visions have been defined. The project is being guided by a financial model that meets the customer’s requirements. Work on a pediatric center and educational center are progressing. Proposals for clinical pathways and associated processes and systems for documentation are being developed.
Plans for this complex, multi-year project are currently underway between the healthcare group and Philips.
Several important milestones have already been accomplished. The short-term and long-term visions have been defined. The project is being guided by a financial model that meets the customer’s requirements. Work on a pediatric center and educational center are progressing. Proposals for clinical pathways and associated processes and systems for documentation are being developed.
Debbie Slye, MN, RN, ExO Global Lead, Healthcare Operations & Clinical Transformation
Debbie Slye, MN, RN, ExO
Global Lead, Healthcare Operations & Clinical Transformation
Debbie and her team help healthcare organizations drive sustainable transformation by empowering staff to balance demands for patient access, to manage throughput across the enterprise, and to optimize overall clinical and financial outcomes. Using a people-centered and data-driven approach Debbie supports customers to synthesize the results in the current state, envision a future and develop a realistic roadmap to achieve operational and clinical excellence.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Sivustomme sopii parhaiten uusimmille Microsoft Edge-, Google Chrome- ja Firefox-selaimille.