The Tokyo Metropolitan Geriatric Medical Center is an acute hospital with over 1,000 staff members located in Itabashi-ku, Tokyo. It focuses on treating illnesses common among senior citizens, including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and dementia. The Center offers a full range of medical care, with the exception of pediatrics and obstetrics.
Mr. Yutaka Suzuki (Section Chief, Radiology Department, Tokyo Metropolitan Geriatic Medical Center), has always wanted to reduce patients’ stress to have more accurate test outcomes. Traditional approaches didn’t yield the effects Mr. Suzuki hoped for. Then he discovered Philips’ Ambient Experience. The Philips Healthcare Experience Solutions team showed him a whole new way to help patients with their stress.