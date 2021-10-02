Hakuehdot

Creating calming environments in the ED

Webinar: Tackling the next pediatric mental health crisis through innovation: creating calming environments in the Emergency Department

 

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among teens, accounting for more deaths than all other medical illnesses combined, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Recent studies found pediatric emergency department visits for mental health conditions increased during the COVID-19 pandemic – further proving the mental and behavioral health needs of children and teens is now more important than ever.


Watch this webinar to learn with an intent on addressing the increase of mental health emergencies, Children’s Health in Dallas teamed up with Philips to create and pilot new innovative rooms with advanced technology, interactive screens, ambient lighting, sound, and scenery that can be adapted to serve children and teens experiencing a mental health emergency.
Keri Kaiser

Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing & Experience Officer
Children’s Health


Keri is driving significant organizational transformation in the Experience
at Children’s Health. She championed the organization’s focus upon delivering
a consumer-centric strategically differentiated Experience to drive customer satisfaction. She has led cross-organizational multi-functional teams focused
on improving patient access, simplifying the billing and payment process and delivering an integrated digital experience. 
Geneva

Geneva Burnap, MBA, RN, NEA-BC
Senior Director, Emergency Services
Children’s Health


Geneva began her career at Children’s Health over 25 years ago. She currently serves as the Senior Director of Emergency Services for the organization. In this capacity, Geneva is responsible for the clinical, operational, and fiscal performance of the Children’s Medical Center Dallas Emergency Department, with specific oversight of clinical managers and team leaders for care delivery. 
Renee Cecil, DNP, RN, CEN, TCRN, SANE, NREMT
Senior Consultant
Healthcare Transformation Services, Philips


Renee brings vast clinical and leadership experience, working in community hospitals, academic trauma centers, critical care, helicopter EMS services, and
at a large healthcare system. She focuses on staff recognition and engagement, decreasing turnover, implementing team nursing, and improving collaboration between EMS and the ED team. She has helped implement process changes that have positively impacted patient and staff satisfaction, reduced wait times, and improved throughput.

https://www.cdc.gov/suicide/facts/index.html
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2779380
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6945a3.htm
