Demand and Capacity Planning

Demand and capacity planning

How can your hospital prepare for the influx of patients after the COVID-19 crisis period?

 

The outbreak of COVID-19 has disrupted routine healthcare. Non-urgent care, including imaging procedures, has come to a standstill. The longer the delay, the more this non-urgent care becomes urgent and the greater the backlog of cases. Most of these cases will have to be made up quickly as you restart your routine care. Yet even as you begin to manage this backlog, there will be additional new patients and possible surges in COVID-19 cases that could disrupt the plan. 

 

How do you prioritize and merge new patents with your backlog?

How do you adapt to the required social distancing in your healthcare facility?

 

Your hospital must not only be prepared to catch up with elective cases, but also become resilient and adaptable to fluctuating care demands.

 

We’re with you as you prepare for restarting routine care. We have developed modeling tools to help quantify and visualize your potential upcoming care needs as we collaboratively plan for the transition into the ‘new normal’ based on insights from data and experience-based scenarios.
Clinical Service Modeling
Download our service overview to read our approach to demand and capacity planning and how we can help you plan your elective care with various what if scenarios that include adjustable variables.

 

And contact us so we can schedule a call or meeting with one of our consultants.  
Identifying near-term solutions to cope with the peak in patient inflow

 

Maintaining the ‘new normal’ may present challenges. With insights into the accumulated imaging backlog and flexibility of parameters surrounding your typical patient flow and capacity, challenges to achieving a smooth and sustainable flow may emerge. We can work with you to visualize solutions that can make the demand for imaging care achievable.

