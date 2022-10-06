Hakuehdot

Enhancing the healthcare experience

Enhancing the healthcare experience across clinical applications

Clinical versatility allows for broad effectiveness across applications

Strategies aimed at minimizing anxiety in patients undergoing diagnostic or therapeutic interventions are not only important for the patient but could potentially improve outcomes.The same applies in non-interventional radiology applications.

Knowledge of how people feel, work, and interact with each other and with technology are reflected in purposefully created environments that combine innovative design and enabling technologies. Ambient Experience solutions enhance the experience for both patients and staff as well as streamline workflow during diagnosis and therapy.

Philips Ambient Experience solutions are in practice across the clinical application spectrum. From radiology settings to interventional cardiology and oncology suites – from preparation, procedure, and post-procedure environments to emergency departments, waiting rooms, and other patient/family areas – Ambient Experience brings open, stress-free surroundings to support patient comfort and clinician satisfaction.

Doctor paying attention to patient
Doctors looking at the screen

Regardless of clinical application, Ambient Experience is guided by four overriding principles:
 

  • Comfort – create an environment that contributes to the ease and well-being of patients, families, and clinical personnel
  • Personalization – give the patient a sense of control over their experience by allowing them to interact with their care environment
  • Workflow – remove disjointed, cluttered, and isolated work areas that adversely impact staff efficiency and satisfaction
  • Contact – maximize interaction between medical personnel and patients by decreasing physical barriers

A cross modality set of solutions

MRI

Challenges – Anxious, claustrophobic, non-compliant patients lead to more retakes, longer procedures, and unnecessary sedation

Solution – Calming visual themes and accompanying audio and lighting relax the patient prior to and during the exam. In-bore audio and visuals help them remain calm and compliant.
A pediatric coaching program can assist younger patients through the MRI journey.

Watch short video

CT

Challenges – Stressed patients are less likely to comply, may negatively affect image quality, and may lengthen exam times
 

Solution – Active relaxation and positive distraction techniques create a welcoming, relaxing multi-sensorial imaging environment. Patients can select the room theme and staff can easily provide breath-hold guidance.

Watch short video

DXR

Challenges – Demanding schedules may be slowed by anxious, non-compliant patients
 

Solution – A welcoming environment is achieved with lighting and audio. Even for the short exam duration, these elements of positive distraction can help relax the patient enough to increase compliance with staff instructions.

Watch short video

IGT

Challenges – Patients worried about their outcome are most stressed prior to the procedure and busy staff have less time
to comfort
 

Solution – Self-selected lighting, audio, and theme settings help to calm the patient during procedure preparation, throughout the procedure, and in post-procedure recovery.

Watch short video

Beyond the imaging suite

The Ambient Experience concept can be extended beyond the imaging suite to include the waiting and/or recovery rooms. Philips design experts work to blend comforting visual themes focused on reducing anxiety and softening the sterile hospital environment.

Helping to differentiate your hospital

 

Philips Ambient Experience solutions provide an innovative, calming care environment for an enhanced patient experience. Workflow efficiency may be improved for increased throughput and staff satisfaction. Ambient Experience is a valuable investment which helps to differentiate an imaging suite or entire hospital in the community.

The following opportunities exist that may add value:

For the patient icon

For the patient

  • Greater involvement in own care 
  • Reduced anxiety, increased comfort 
  • Higher satisfaction with the care provided 
  • Possible reduction in procedure time/need for anesthesia

For the staff icon

For the staff

  • Increased working comfort
  • More patient contact
  • Enhanced job effectiveness
  • Improved ergonomics (better workflow)
  • Improved staff experience and satisfaction

For the hospital icon

For hospital management

  • Improved workflow
  • Increased throughput capacity 
  • Optimization of resources 
  • Unique expression of hospital brand 
  • Market differentiator 
  • Improved patient satisfaction and retention, leading to word-of-mouth advocacy 
  • May attract and retain clinical staff and reduce overhead costs

Graph icon 2500

The concept of creating an atmosphere of ‘positive distraction’ that engages the patient and reduces anxiety has proven to be successful. With a talented group of experts in lighting design, spatial design, and multimedia design, Philips has transformed the imaging experience.

Over 2,500 worldwide installations of Ambient Experience demonstrate its efficacy.

Ambient Experience solution

Discover the science behind this successful concept. Philips brings together experts from many design disciplines to create a comfortable, relaxing care environment.

Learn more

Patient Experience

By focusing on the patient experience, staff satisfaction and quality of care may be enhanced. Cooperation and compliance can be improved.

Learn more

