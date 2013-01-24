Kotisivu
Wisp-nenämaski lapsille

Mukava ja vähäkosketuksinen

Suunniteltu lapsia varten

Miellyttävä Wisp-maski on kehitetty nyt myös lapsille.


Hauska pehmusteen kuvio tekee hoidosta lapselle mukavaa.

wisp pedi diagram fi
Jos sinulla on kysyttävää Philipsin uniapneatuotteista, lähetä meille sähköpostia: myynti.pms@philips.com
Voit myös soittaa asiakaspalveluumme
Puhelin: 09 6158 0400 (valinta 1)

Palveluajat: MA-PE,
8:00–16:00

wisp jacky and friends

Hei lapset! Katsokaa Jackyn ja ystävien seikkailuja


Jacky-kirahvi, Sammy-hylje ja Tucker-kilpikonna ovat matkalla huvipuistoon, mutta edessä onkin kommelluksia.

 

Katso, miten he auttavat toisiaan pääsemään huvipuistoon.

Katso seikkailu

Tukimateriaalit auttavat vanhempia ja hoitajia lapsen hoidossa.

Katso Jacky-kirahvin seikkailuja lapsesi kanssa


Katso yhdessä lapsen kanssa Jacky-kirahvin seikkailuja. Videon avulla lapsi voi innostua maskin kankaasta niin, että hänen on helpompi aloittaa hoito ja pitää maskia.
