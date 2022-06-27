When contemplating upgrading its spectral CT capabilities, the team at Hennepin Healthcare knew what it was looking for. “We really liked the ability to do spectral imaging and the ability to have spectral recons on every scan. So in other words, to have spectral imaging always on, and that was a huge advantage to us. And that was something that we wanted to have in the new scanner,” says Gopal Punjabi, MD, who is Chair of the Department of Radiology at Hennepin Healthcare. He explains, “We also wanted the scanner to be able to do cardiac scans. We wanted a large bore, faster scanner and a longer detector. I think the best combination of all those things that we were looking for was in the Spectral CT 7500.”

