“A patient with complex medical history that was previously seen by several providers in Abu Dhabi due to respiratory issues and pleural effusion, presented in my clinic. Through the Malaffi Image Exchange platform, I was able to access and review the patients X-rays and scans taken during the past six months and monitor changes. Based on the findings, we as a team made a prudent treatment decision – to closely monitor the condition rather than risk potential harm through effusion drainage, which is an invasive medical procedure. Thanks to this approach, the patient made a full recovery without the need for intervention and was subsequently discharged.”