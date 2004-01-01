Hakuehdot

April 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Webinar

Increase productivity with fast MRI

Increase productivity with fast MRI video thumb

In this Expert Forum Webinar, Barbara Ruplin, Clinical Specialist at WellStar Health System, will share details on how they are shortening acquisition times with SmartSpeed and reducing the need to re-scan patients.

We used Philips SmartSpeed with twice the factor compared to Compressed SENSE. The scan time dropped from 3 minutes to 1 minute 40 seconds, and it’s actually a better image.”

Barbara Ruplin

Clinical Specialist WellStar Health System

