Interoperability

As a global leader in health technology, Philips continuously strives to unlock the hidden value of medical data. The sharing of patient data between medical devices and information systems has tremendous potential to drive seamless care and better health outcomes – by supporting more accurate and timely clinical decisions, improving clinical workflows and reducing operational complexity – while at the same time lowering costs.

To realize this potential, the data – and the actionable insights they hold – should be available in formats that can be shared effortlessly, transparently and above all securely within and between hospital systems, in the home, or on the move.