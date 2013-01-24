Lara Koole

|
Based in the Netherlands, Lara is head of venture capital activities in Europe and a founding member and partner of Philips Ventures. She’s especially focused on innovations that can help address the quadruple aim of healthcare: improving outcomes and lowering costs while boosting patient and staff satisfaction.
She prizes collaborative relationships with start-ups founded on respect. As Lara sees it, the role of Philips Ventures is to offer its strategic and industry expertise to new partners without dictating direction or imposing requirements. She believes that start-ups will have greater success if they can maintain their agility and independence.