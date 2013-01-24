Kotisivu
Rocco van den Berg

Innovation Lead,
Europe

Current role

Rocco has 20 years of experience in digital business development, strategy, corporate venture and collaborations with start-ups — with a special emphasis on health technology and digital health. At Philips, he identifies new start-ups as potential partners and works closely alongside them. Rocco champions these innovators with internal Philips teams to help them grow and scale.

Rocco is a passionate believer in the power of collaboration and the free exchange of ideas. He considers both essential to speeding up innovation and creating a better way to deliver and experience healthcare, faster.

Experience

Rocco has driven innovation at digital strategies and disruptive product innovations at a wide variety of companies, such as Elsevier Science, PwC, IBM, Endemol and Aegon Insurances. He also coaches start-ups, universities and hospitals to help them launch innovative new digital health solutions. He has a PhD in molecular immunology from the Leiden University Medical Center and a Msc in Medical Biology of the University of Amsterdam.
At Philips, I work on things I really care about — we’re helping parents who have kids with diabetes, using remote monitoring to prevent miscarriages, helping doctors make better treatment decisions for cancer patients. We’re increasing the speed of innovation by a factor of three.”

  • Artificial intelligence in healthcare
  • Personal health management
  • Monitoring and healthcare informatics

Rocco discusses healthcare innovation at a 2016 TEDx talk

