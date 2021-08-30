Kotisivu
Philips - Siirry etusivulle napsauttamalla tätä

Hakuehdot

August 30, 2021 by Philips

Reading time: 2-3 min

Harvard Business Review Analytic Services
Report: Addressing the Efficiency Imperative in Health Care

Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Report

The need for clinical and operational efficiency is a long-standing healthcare imperative. Efficiency impacts quality of care, finances, and other key performance indicators. Across the health ecosystem, optimized use of resources and an improved workflow can unlock systemic improvements and drive innovation.


This report from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services explores how healthcare leaders from around the world are choosing and investing in efficiency-raising technologies and expertise.
[Our partner] offered different skills, databases, and a whole range of expertise that we don’t have internally at their level. And by partnering on virtual care center expertise, which we were establishing for the first time, we were able to move quicker. The power of what they could bring in has been absolutely critical. And it’s not a one-off, but an ongoing development.” 

Margot Mains

CEO of Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) in New South Wales, Australia

The report includes discussion of efficiency initiatives impacting hospitals, imaging centers and health systems within radiology and other specialties. Healthcare leaders also discuss how efficiency contributes to increased clinical confidence.
Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Report

This report focuses on addressing the need for optimizing clinical and operational efficiency by: 

 

  • Using data to manage resources and clinical workflow  
  • Incorporating enabling technologies such as artificial intelligence  
  • Developing mature digital strategies  
  • Supporting tech training and change management 
  • Leveraging strategic partnerships to strengthen offerings without over-stretching resources
Download report (574.0KB)
Harvard business review
Share this article
Download report (574.0KB)

Explore more

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*

Contact details

*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*

Mitä tämä tarkoittaa?

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand