OmniWire



Pressure guide wire



OmniWire combines a unique solid core workhorse design with iFR proven outcomes and iFR Co-registration compatibility, making it easy to use physiology throughout complex cases.¹,²,³ New Nitinol distal core increases durability and shape recovery. Unique solid core improves torque and pushability. Integrated conductive bands for greater signal reliability.



1. Davies JE, et al., Use of the Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio or Fractional Flow Reserve in PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1824-1834.

2. Gotberg M, et al., iFR-SWEDEHEART Investigators. Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio versus Fractional Flow Reserve to Guide PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1813-1823.

3. Comparisons to Verrata Plus. Data/report internally on file or internal company’s data on file. Verification Report, D000410086/A.