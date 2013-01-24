Philips Population Health Management solutions can help providers, systems, payers and governments streamline and optimize patient access points with virtual tools designed around the COVID-19 protocols developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC advises that older adults as well as people who have serious underlying medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease are at higher risk for severe illness related to COVID-191, we can help you identify and assess your potential at-risk populations, deploy outreach and community care plans, and monitor and educate these patient populations remotely.

Enabling these assessments and care protocols could help reduce the risk of exposure for both patients and their care team, and potentially slow the spread of the COVID-19 disease by decreasing the number of unnecessary hospital visits or in-person consultations.