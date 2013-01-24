Kotisivu
    For information on Philips consumer products or consumer product support in light of COVID-19, please click here.
    COVID 19

    Diagnostic imaging products and services for COVID-19 diagnosis

    Questions? Contact your Philips representative or call us at +358 9 615 804 00

    support icon

    Clinical support & resources for COVID-19 management


    Access support for products, including cleaning and disinfecting information, video tutorials and more.
    Ventilation & respiratory care resources
    Critical care & patient monitoring resources
    Critical care & patient monitoring cleaning & disinfecting
    Diagnostic imaging resources and cleaning instructions
    Ultrasound resources and cleaning instructions

    covid image

    Products & services for COVID-19 management


    Explore a comprehensive portfolio of product and service solutions for managing COVID-19 patients.
    Ventilation & respiratory
    At-home screening & remote patient monitoring
    Diagnostic imaging
    Equipment maintenance & remote services
    Patient monitoring and defibrillation
    Tele-ICU & remote critical care
    Ultrasound
    Clinical process and technology consulting

    Diagnostic Imaging and informatics

    IT teams are being asked to advance the healthcare digital transformation for the long run to mitigate the unprecedented growth of unstructured data, standardize IT platforms and combat increasingly sophisticated cyber threats; at the same time these same IT teams must perform and adapt quickly the COVID-19 global crisis new environment, by taking measures that maintain care team support, while preventing compromised patient data privacy, security, and compliance.
    Healthcare IT and digital care delivery resources:
    Cybersecurity in the age of connected care
    Analytics that allows for tactical firefighting
    Interoperability means better patient care

    Diagnostic Imaging and informatics support resources

    Computed tomography / AMI

    Clinical resources

    Recommended CT chest protocols for COVID-19 patients

    CT remote access scanning for COVID-19 patients

    Appearance of COVID-19 pneumonia on CT

    Covid-19 Radiology Response, A View from the Trenches by Edward Steiner MD, FACR & Gopal Punjabi MD

    RSNA consensus statement for CT on COVID-19

    Cleaning & disinfecting

    CT systems

    PET/CT, SPECT/CT and SPECT systems
    Diagnostic X-ray

    IntelliVue MX40 Tutorials

    Philips MobileDiagnost wDR in COVID-19 Environment

    Philips MobileDiagnost wDR - mobile digital radiography system

    Cleaning & disinfecting

    DXR Cleaning & Disinfection Instructions
    Magnetic resonance

    Infographic

    MR Philips Cleaning programs

    Cleaning & disinfecting

    MR Philips Cleaning programs
    Image guide therapy

    Cleaning and disinfecting

    IGT systems Cleaning and Disinfection program
    Other imaging resources

    Getting started materials

    Philips POC Twitter

    EPA List N Disinfectant

    Featured imaging and informatics products

      Lumify L12-4 Linear Array Transducer

      Lumify L12-4  

      Linear Array Transducer
      • Incredible Image Quality: Lumify facilitates clear visualization in technically difficult patients
      • Technology without compromise: Lumify’s performance readiness can help in urgent situations
      • Proven Innovation: Technology and portability extends the reach of ultrasound to impact patients
      Lumify C5-2 Curved Array Transducer

      Lumify C5-2  

      Curved Array Transducer
      • Incredible Image Quality: Lumify facilitates clear visualization in technically difficult patients
      • Technology without compromise: Lumify's performance readiness can help in urgent situations
      • Proven Innovation: Technology and portability extends the reach of ultrasound to impact patients
      CX50 Ultrasound system

      CX50 Critical care

      Ultrasound system
      • Premium technologies for proven performance
      • PureWave imaging for technically difficult patients
      • SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
      Sparq Ultrasound system

      Sparq  

      Ultrasound system
      • Simplicity Mode simplifies your controls on the system.
      • Intuitive Dynamic Interface makes scanning easy
      • Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments
      EPIQ Elite A new class of premium ultrasound has arrived

      EPIQ Elite  

      A new class of premium ultrasound has arrived
      • nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound
      • PureWave and xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
      • 24" HD MAX Display for the ultimate ultrasound visualization experience
      Affiniti Ultrasound system

      Affiniti 70

      Ultrasound system
      • It understands your every day
      • Designed for balance
      • Workflow meets wow
      EPIQ Premium cardiology ultrasound system

      EPIQ CVx

      Premium cardiology ultrasound system
      • Exceptional imaging with the OLED monitor & TrueVue realistic light rendering
      • Improved exam efficiencies with configurable UI and real time image alignment in 3D
      • 3D LV, LA and RV chamber quantifications powered by advanced automation
    Imaging product disinfection

    DXR Cleaning & Disinfection Instructions (PDF)
    CT systems Cleaning & Disinfection Instructions (PDF)
    MR Philips Cleaning programs (PDF)
    IGT systems Cleaning and Disinfection program (PDF)

    Computed tomography / Advanced molecular imaging products for COVID-19

      Access CT Redefining value in CT

      Access CT  

      Redefining value in CT
      • Enhance diagnostic confidence with superb image quality
      • See more detail across a range of patient types
      • Provide exceptional image quality for even small patients
      Incisive CT CT Scanner

      Incisive CT  

      CT Scanner
      • Elevates your business with Tube for Life guarantee
      • Delivers intelligence that adapts to you with OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
      • Brings predictability to an unpredictable world with Performance Bridge
      CT 5000 Ingenuity CT Scanner

      CT 5000 Ingenuity  

      CT Scanner
      • Scan to scan consistency
      • A family of confidence
      • Lower dose with higher image quality
      CT 6000 iCT CT Scanner

      CT 6000 iCT  

      CT Scanner
      • Lower dose with higher image quality
      • Advanced procedures made routine and fast
      • Future-proof platform
      MX16ᴱᵛᵒ - DS CT scanner

      MX16ᴱᵛᵒ - DS  

      CT scanner
      • Superb image quality
      • DoseRight for efficient dose management
      • Dedicated Pediatric Protocols for low dose
      IQon Spectral CT The world's first and only detector-based spectral CT

      IQon Spectral CT  

      The world's first and only detector-based spectral CT
      • Drive your clinical performance
      • Sustain image quality and dose management
      • Become a recognized clinical leader
      CT For a legacy that lives large: think big

      CT Big Bore

      For a legacy that lives large: think big
      • Positional accuracy supports absolute patient marking
      • Flexibility for even complex simulation setups
      • The Power of two
      Big Bore RT CT scanner and simulator designed for radiation oncology and therapy

      Big Bore RT  

      CT scanner and simulator designed for radiation oncology and therapy
      • Advance confidence in clinical diagnosis and treatment planning
      • Accelerate time to treatment through intuitive workflow tools
      • Enhance patient/staff satisfaction by creating positive experiences
      Vereos Proven accuracy inspires confidence

      Vereos Digital PET/CT

      Proven accuracy inspires confidence
      • Clinically proven
      • Improved lesion detectability
      • Fast scans
    Diagnostic X-ray products for COVID-19

      MobileDiagnost wDR Mobile X-ray system

      MobileDiagnost wDR  

      Mobile X-ray system
      • Simple and secure mobile x-ray solution
      • High performance with outstanding workflow
      • Diagnostic confidence through brilliant image quality
      DigitalDiagnost C90 Ceiling mounted digital radiography solutions

      DigitalDiagnost C90  

      Ceiling mounted digital radiography solutions
      • Fast workflow with Eleva Tube Head touch screen
      • High room utilization and patient throughput
      • Improved actionable nodule detection with Philips Bone Suppression*
      DuraDiagnost Digital radiography systems

      DuraDiagnost  

      Digital radiography systems
      • Productive solutions
      • Eleva efficiency
      • Lightweight wireless portable detector
    We're with you

    organized image

    Organized to assist

     
    We've aligned our resources and capabilities to help provide care systems with expedited access to information and healthcare solutions to meet their patient care needs.
    adapting image

    Actively adapting

     
    We're adapting and advancing our products and technologies to help address the complexities of the illness, patient populations and care conditions.
    connections image

    Creating connections

     
    We're leveraging our infrastructure and platforms to connect care teams and help care systems communicate as efficiently as possible as they navigate the preparation, response and recovery efforts.
    Please note: not all products are available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative or call us at +358 9 615 804 00 for complete portfolio availability.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

