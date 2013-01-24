Kotisivu
Health informatics

Health IT and organizational strategic planning

Healthcare IT professionals:

talk to us about how we can help

The challenge

 

The days of server space and system downtime worries are over. Today’s healthcare IT leaders are responsible for not only day-to-day operations, but also understanding the role IT plays in supporting their organization’s strategic planning and goals—all the way down to how care is delivered.

 

Whether it’s integrating with a new acquisition or managing the changing demographics of your patient population, change is a constant in healthcare. And IT plays a significant role in preparing an organization for the future.

 

The goal is clear but easier said than done: Build a scalable network that connects traditional IT with innovative technologies across an expanding set of care areas, while standardizing care delivery, and improving both the clinician and patient experience.

The opportunity

 

Playing a strategic role in the organization, you are able to position and advocate for technology’s impact on operational costs, financial performance and care delivery, by actively influencing the decisions that drive operational change.

 

By successfully transforming the management of data and technology, you are able to support your health system as it moves closer to meeting its quadruple aim goals.

 

Bringing a deep understanding of the healthcare landscape, Philips partners with you to help your IT capabilities make a tangible impact on the overall success of your organization.

PerformanceBridge empowers health systems with a flexible suite of services and software to support continuous improvement, providing a path to help you find and maximize opportunities to do more with less while maintaining a focus on patient care.
Manage the expanse and expense of your informatics

IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition offers a full managed service offering for your clinical informatics suite, with proactive monitoring, security patches, anti-virus protection, and backup and restore services, your mission-critical systems are carefully managed and continually accessible.

 
Simplifying your journey to value-based care

Driving quality improvement, revenue growth and data-driven business transformation for providers, health systems, employers and payers transitioning to value-based care. Philips Wellcentive helps you achieve better outcomes and a stronger bottom line.

 
Strategic consulting for seamless care coordination

Our IT and integration consulting services leverage solution architects to provide strategic planning, solution design, program management, and implementation guidance to support the orchestration and integration of patient information at the health network level.

 
Patient monitoring everywhere it matters

A comprehensive patient monitoring solution that fits securely into your hospital’s IT environment to capture timely patient data and feed it securely to your EHR. Virtually gap-free patient data enables more informed clinical decisions.

 
PB Main video thumbnail
See how imaging patient flow has been improved through radiology informatics and PerformanceBridge Utilization that influenced MRI protocols at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
performancebridge thumb
Care providers at the University and Polytechnic La Fe Hospital share their experience with PerformanceBridge performance improvement services.
To see quality improvement in nursing care at Saratoga Hospital, clinicians use Philips IntelliVue Guardian everyday
Interoperability in healthcare at an enterprise-wide level

Learn more about the central importance of interoperability in health data management and improved patient care

What are your biggest challenges in informatics? Whether its interoperability across your enterprise or achieving greater standardization of care, we partner with you to deeply understand your infrastructure and operations, and deliver solutions that help your transform your health system.

 

