Barriers to workflow optimization​

How do we make sure that we put the right people in the right place, with the right information, to come to decision-making, to come to bringing their expertise forward for a patient?"
David Jackman, M.D.
Medical Director of Clinical Pathways, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Standardization for the patient means patient safety. It means that they can feel more comfortable that their specimen is being handled the same way no matter which hospital they go to and that they'll get a quality result in a timely manner."
Julie Steele, MD
Department Chair of Pathology Scripps Clinical Medical Group & Service Line Director, Oncologic Pathology for the Scripps, MD Anderson Cancer Center
The challenges that we are facing today are there is so much information now that it makes it complicated to get the condensed information on a patient coming from all kind of specialists, all kind of different imaging techniques, in a way together that you can oversee that."
Professor Pieter Postmus, M.D., PhD
Head of Department and Professor of Pulmonology, Leiden University Medical Centre
In order to make a facility flow properly, you want to make sure that the left hand and the right hand know what each other are doing. You want to make sure that communication is key through every aspect of the department."
Lane Rosen, M.D.
Director of Radiation Oncology, Willis-Knighton Cancer Center
We're quite proud, particularly with this quality of management to be one of the top units in prostate diagnostics by using quality management processes and value-based care ideology."
Christof Kastner, PhD, FRCS (Urol), FEBU
Consultant Urologist & Prostate Cancer Lead, Cambridge University Hospitals
