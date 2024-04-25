The future of healthcare technology and innovation

Featuring Dr. Tanuj K. Gupta ∙ huhtikuuta 25, 2024 ∙ Podcast duration 19:25 ∙ Originally produced by Becker’s Healthcare Podcast
In this podcast, hosted by Becker’s Healthcare, Dr. Tanuj K. Gupta, Global Vice President of Cardiovascular Informatics at Philips, discusses trends in digital transformation in healthcare, including how the pandemic has accelerated digital transformation at hospitals and health systems, and how they are using technology to address staff shortages and narrow margins. Dr. Gupta also talks about the importance of interoperability and other key informatics pieces in solving these challenges.
Listen now on your preferred podcast platform:
The conversation includes how the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telehealth and remote monitoring, allowing patients to access care from their homes. AI is another significant trend, particularly in diagnostic tools. AI algorithms can analyze patient data and detect patterns that may not be easily noticeable to clinicians. FDA-approved AI algorithms for diagnosis are on the rise, especially for early disease detection. Automation is also playing a crucial role in healthcare, both for patient adherence to treatment plans and reducing the task burden on care teams.
Dr. Gupta says efficiency is a top priority for healthcare organizations, especially with staff shortages and narrow margins. Technology, such as telehealth and automation, is being utilized to address these challenges. Telehealth allows healthcare providers to do more with fewer staff members, while automation tools streamline workflows and free up time for care teams to focus on patients. Interoperability is essential in large healthcare systems, ensuring that data from different informatics systems can be easily shared and accessed at the point of care. AI is also being used to improve efficiency, such as automating report generation or annotating images.
He emphasizes the importance of addressing potential issues with AI, such as algorithm drift and bias. Algorithm drift occurs when the data used to train an AI algorithm changes, requiring constant updates to maintain accuracy. Bias in AI algorithms can perpetuate systemic biases present in the data used for training. Transparency in data collection and demographics is crucial to address bias. Dr. Gupta believes that applying similar constructs used for patient safety to bias in AI can help ensure safe and effective use of AI in healthcare.
In terms of recommendations for healthcare organizations striving to enhance their digital strategy, Dr. Gupta suggests focusing on telehealth and remote monitoring, embracing workflow tools and automation, and experimenting with AI diagnostics. These technologies can improve access to care, streamline workflows, and enable early disease detection. Dr. Gupta is excited about the growing field of healthcare software and the changing attitude towards technology in healthcare.
Global VP, Cardiovascular Informatics, Philips
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Sivustomme sopii parhaiten uusimmille Microsoft Edge-, Google Chrome- ja Firefox-selaimille.