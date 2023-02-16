Cardiology ultrasound for shared services

Affiniti’s broad range of transducers offer PureWave crystal technology and excellent superficial resolution and penetration and combine with the system’s precision beamforming to deliver high image quality for abdominal imaging. Designed for walk-up usability, Affiniti is so intuitive that it requires minimal training on system use to be able to complete an exam [10], and uses the same workflow, interface and transducers as the EPIQ and Compact systems. Light and with a small footprint and fold-down monitor, it easily navigates narrow hallways and tight spaces.

