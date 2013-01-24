Kotisivu
CombiDiagnost R90 is a remote controlled fluoroscopy system in combination with high-end digital radiography, designed to improve room utilization in a cost effective manner. A fully digital workflow, UNIQUE image quality and excellent dose management make the versatile system suitable for a wide range of examinations from pediatric to bariatric imaging.

Generator
Generator
Power
  • 65 kW, 80kW optional
Tube voltage exposure
  • 40 - 150 kV
Exposure techniques
  • Manual: kV-mAs or kV-mA-s Automatic Exposure Control (AEC) - Intelligent Exporuse (IQX)
Tube voltage flouroscopy
  • 40 - 125 kV
Fluoroscopy techniques
  • Pulsed fluoroscopy (PF), in-pulse controlled Grid-controlled fluoroscopy (GCF), in-pulse controlled
Applicational Range
Applicational Range
Fluoroscopy
  • Upper and lower gastro intestinal tract, urinary studies, ERCP, fluoroscopy guided injections, etc.
Radiography
  • skull, ribs, spine, pelvis, upper extremities, long spine, examinations of the lung, abdomen etc.,
Geometry
Geometry
Table tilt angle
  • -90°/+90°
Motorized compressor
  • 3 kg - 15 kg (6.6 lbs - 33.1 lbs) compression force
Tube column movement range
  • 160 cm (63")
Source to Image Distance (SID)
  • 113 cm – 183 cm (44" to 72")
Maximum patient weight
  • 284 kg (626 lbs) without limitations
Table height
  • 65 cm - 133 cm ( 25’’ – 52.2’’)
Tube: SRM 0608 ROT GS 505 (GCF)
Tube: SRM 0608 ROT GS 505 (GCF)
Anode heat storage capacity
  • 800 kHU (593kJ)
Focal spot
  • 0.6 /0.8
Maximum voltage
  • 125 kV (110 kV in GCF)
Tube: SRO 33100 ROT380 (PCF)
Tube: SRO 33100 ROT380 (PCF)
Anode heat storage capacity
  • 300 kHU (200kJ)
Focal spot
  • 0.6 /1.6
Maximum voltage
  • 150 kV
Dynamic Flat Detector
Dynamic Flat Detector
Detector Size
  • 43 cm x 43 cm (17"x17")
Image matrix size
  • 2,874 pixel x 2,840 pixel
Pixel size
  • 148 µm
Acquisition mode PCF
  • Up to 6 fps
Acquisition mode GCF
  • Up to 30 fps
Tube: SRO 33100 ROT380 (for CS)
Tube: SRO 33100 ROT380 (for CS)
Anode heat storage capacity
  • 300 kHU (200kJ)
Focal spot
  • 0.6 /1.2
Maximum voltage
  • 150 kV
Eleva Tube Head
Eleva Tube Head
Control buttons
  • 6 color coded control buttons for directions & light; capacitive sensor for three-axis brake-release
Data displayed includes
  • Patient data, preview images, generator settings, live camera image (optional)
Full color LCD touch display
  • 30.7 cm (12.1")
Wireless detector: SkyPlate Large
Wireless detector: SkyPlate Large
Type
  • Digital Csl (Cesium Iodide) flat detector
Detector size
  • 35 cm x 43 cm (14" x 17")
Image matrix size
  • 2330 x 2846 pixel
Active area
  • 34.48 cm x 42.12 cm (13.6" x 16.6")
Wireless detector: SkyPlate Small
Wireless detector: SkyPlate Small
Image matrix size
  • 1500 x 1920 pixel
Active area
  • 22.2 cm x 28.4 cm (8.7" x 11.2")
Type
  • Digital Csl (Cesium Iodide) flat detector
Detector size
  • 24 cm x 30 cm (app. 10" x 12")
Digital Vertical Stand
Digital Vertical Stand
Detector Size
  • Fixed detector 43 cm x 43 cm 17" x 17") or alternatively SkyPlate Detector 35 cm x 43 cm (14" x 17")
Motorized tilting
  • Optional, -20° to +90°
Vertical travel
  • 30 cm - 180 cm (11.8" - 5'11")
