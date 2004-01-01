Configured to meet your needs

Philips Radiography 7300 C offers a variety of configuration options tailored to your clinical needs, room layout and budget. It gives you the opportunity to choose the configuration that best satisfies your departmental requirements. The system can even be configured specifically for upright chest exams, or for integration into emergency rooms and trauma bays.Premium, Pro, Plus, Value, or ER each bundle contains the imaging system of your choice along with selected components and applications.