The IntelliVue Patient Monitoring 6100 Series is designed around the needs of today's clinician. It brings the perfect balance between flexibility, affordability and access to quality care. It delivers IntelliVue monitoring power and functionality across multiple care settings.
Clean and unobtrusive design
New Flexible Link technology
When needed, expand your measurement capabilities
Precision Monitoring
IntelliVue platform compatibility
Robust cybersecurity
Product overview video
iF Product Design Award
Red Dot Design Award
Good Design Award
Supporting you and your patients for longer
Clean and unobtrusive design
New Flexible Link technology
When needed, expand your measurement capabilities
Precision Monitoring
IntelliVue platform compatibility
Robust cybersecurity
Product overview video
iF Product Design Award
Red Dot Design Award
Good Design Award
Supporting you and your patients for longer
The IntelliVue Patient Monitoring 6300 Series is designed around the needs of today's clinician. It brings the perfect balance between flexibility, affordability and access to quality care. It delivers IntelliVue monitoring power and functionality across multiple care settings.
The IntelliVue Patient Monitoring 6500 Series is designed around the needs of today's clinician. It brings the perfect balance between flexibility, affordability and access to quality care. It delivers IntelliVue monitoring power and functionality across multiple care settings.
The IntelliVue Measurement Rack 6000 provides 4 module slots for use with individual measurement modules and the recorder. The Measurement Rack 6000 is only compatible with the IntelliVue Patient Monitor 6100, 6300, and 6500 and the IntelliVue family of measurement modules. It is not compatible with the Efficia CM patient monitor and the Efficia CM measurement modules.
