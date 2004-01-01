Hakuehdot

Uutuus

Optional Storage Bin

for Advanced & Standard Cart for Lumify

Find similar products

An optional large capacity storage bin with post clamp assembly. The storage Basket Bin can be positioned in a variety of ways on the pole of both Advanced and Standard carts for Lumify. <LineBreak/> Learn more about the Optional Storage bin for Advanced & Standard Cart for Lumify in the specification table below.

Contact

Tuotetiedot

Optional Storage Bin
Optional Storage Bin
Dimensions top LxWxH
  • 252mm x 157mm x 224mm
Dimensions bottom LxWxH
  • 240mm x 145mm x 224mm
Optional Storage Bin
Optional Storage Bin
Dimensions top LxWxH
  • 252mm x 157mm x 224mm
Dimensions bottom LxWxH
  • 240mm x 145mm x 224mm
See all specifications
Optional Storage Bin
Optional Storage Bin
Dimensions top LxWxH
  • 252mm x 157mm x 224mm
Dimensions bottom LxWxH
  • 240mm x 145mm x 224mm

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Sivustomme sopii parhaiten uusimmille Microsoft Edge-, Google Chrome- ja Firefox-selaimille.