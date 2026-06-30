The Philips 989803204301 is a sampling line with O2 tubing, for extended duration use with intubated, adult/pediatric patients for critical care applications. Box of 25, length 2 m (6.5 ft). Direct replacement for part # 989803159581.
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Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Softer tubing
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face¹. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Introducing Microstream™ Advance
We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
Specifications
Gas Capnography
Intubated or Non-Intubated
Intubated
Patient Application
Adult/pediatric
Tube Length
2 m (6.5 ft)
Short Term or Long Term
Extended duration use
Product details
Product Category
Microstream capnography
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
IntelliVue series, Efficia series , VM & VS series
Product Type
Intubated sampling line
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Packaging Unit
25 per box
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
ETT size
> 4.5 mm
Product Weight
7.0 g
MRI Compatible
No
Adapter Dead Space
< 6.6 cc
FDA Approved
Yes
DEHP- Free
Yes
Moisture reduction:
Drier moisture reduction technology for high ambient humidity