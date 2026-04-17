Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Softer tubing
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face¹. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Introducing Microstream™ Advance
We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
Specifications
Gas Capnography
Patient Application
Neonatal/infant
Tube Length
2 m (6.5 ft)
Intubated or Non-Intubated
Intubated
Short Term or Long Term
Extended duration use
Product details
Product Category
Microstream capnography
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
IntelliVue series, Efficia series , VM & VS series