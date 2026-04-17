The Philips 989803204571 is an oral/nasal sampling line with O₂ tubing, for short term use with non-intubated, adult patients for procedural or emergency applications.
Box of 25, length 2 m (6.5 ft). Direct replacement for part # M2526A.
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Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Introducing Microstream™ Advance
We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
Softer tubing
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face¹. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Specifications
Gas Capnography
Tube Length
2 m (6.5 ft)
Patient Application
Adult
Intubated or Non-Intubated
Non-intubated
Short Term or Long Term
Short term use
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
IntelliVue series, Efficia series , VM & VS series
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
Microstream capnography
Product Type
Oral/nasal sampling line
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Packaging Unit
25 per box
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
O₂ Delivery
Integrated O₂ tubing for supplemental oxygen delivery