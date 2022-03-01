Hakuehdot

Microstream™ Advance adult nasal CO2 sampling line, short term use

Capnography supplies

The Philips 989803204611 is a nasal sampling line, for short term use with non-intubated, adult patients for procedural or emergency applications. Box of 25, length 2 m (6.5 ft). Direct replacement for part # M4686A.

Features
Enhanced Use Experience

Usability enhancements

Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.

Enhanced patient experience

Softer tubing

Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.

Comfort is a priority

Introducing Microstream™ Advance

We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.

Enhanced patient experience

Softer tubing

Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.

Comfort is a priority

Introducing Microstream™ Advance

We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.

Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • IntelliVue series, Efficia series, VM & VS series
Product Category
  • Microstream capnography
Product Type
  • Nasal sampling line
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 25 per box
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Sterile
O₂ Delivery
  • No O2 delivery
ETT size
  • > 4.5 mm
Product Weight
  • 7.0 g
MRI Compatible
  • Yes
Adapter Dead Space
  • &lt; 6.6 cc
FDA Approved
  • Yes
DEHP- Free
  • Yes
Gas Capnography
Tube Length
  • 2 m (6.5 ft)
Patient Application
  • Adult
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Non-intubated
Short Term or Long Term
  • Short term use
  • 1. Data on file is from a study evaluating healthy volunteers with an age range of 50-85 years.
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

