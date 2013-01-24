Reusable, neonatal SpO₂ wrap sensor

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.
"The M1193A SpO2 sensor is designed to comfortably cradle your neonatal patient’s foot or hand in its soft silicone material. With a comprehensive warranty,* the M1193A sensor withstands the rigors of repeated use.
*Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.
Comfortable for neonates
"The M1193A SpO2 sensor is designed to comfortably cradle your neonatal patient’s foot or hand in its soft silicone material. With a comprehensive warranty,* the M1193A sensor withstands the rigors of repeated use.
*Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.
Comfortable for neonates
"The M1193A SpO2 sensor is designed to comfortably cradle your neonatal patient’s foot or hand in its soft silicone material. With a comprehensive warranty,* the M1193A sensor withstands the rigors of repeated use.
*Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.
Reduces signal interference
Designed for FAST-SpO₂
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Designed for FAST-SpO₂
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Designed for FAST-SpO₂
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Rigorously tested
Durable and validated
All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.
Durable and validated
All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.
Durable and validated
All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.
"The M1193A SpO2 sensor is designed to comfortably cradle your neonatal patient’s foot or hand in its soft silicone material. With a comprehensive warranty,* the M1193A sensor withstands the rigors of repeated use.
*Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.
Comfortable for neonates
"The M1193A SpO2 sensor is designed to comfortably cradle your neonatal patient’s foot or hand in its soft silicone material. With a comprehensive warranty,* the M1193A sensor withstands the rigors of repeated use.
*Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.
Comfortable for neonates
"The M1193A SpO2 sensor is designed to comfortably cradle your neonatal patient’s foot or hand in its soft silicone material. With a comprehensive warranty,* the M1193A sensor withstands the rigors of repeated use.
*Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.
Reduces signal interference
Designed for FAST-SpO₂
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Designed for FAST-SpO₂
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Designed for FAST-SpO₂
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Rigorously tested
Durable and validated
All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.
Durable and validated
All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.
Durable and validated
All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.