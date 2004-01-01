Hakuehdot

NM Corridor4DM 2023​

SPECT and PET cardiovascular quantification, review, and reporting

Designed for advanced cardiovascular quantification and image display and includes intelligent workflow and quality assurance measures for increased confidence. Provides tools to generate and review DICOM static and multi-frame secondary screen captures. Quantify myocardial perfusion, function, and viability using multiple review screens, with integrated reporting through customizable templates.

  • Corridor4DM is a registered trademark of Invia, LLC. This application may not be available in all markets. Please Contact your Philips representative for more details.

