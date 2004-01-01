Hakuehdot

Uutuus

C8-3B

Micro-convex curved array transducer

Find similar products

Learn more about the Philips C8-3B micro-convex array transducer in the specification table below.

Contact

Tuotetiedot

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 128
Frequency range
  • 8 to 3 MHz (Center frequency 6 MHz)
Array Type
  • Curved array
Aperture
  • 22.4 mm
Field of view
  • 91.7°
Volume of field of view
  • -
Modes
  • 2D, M-mode, Steerable PW and color Doppler, Color power angio and harmonic imaging
Applications
  • Abdominal, Cardiology Adult, Pediatric Abdomen
Biopsy capable
  • -
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • -
Physical dimensions
  • -
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 128
See all specifications
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 128
Frequency range
  • 8 to 3 MHz (Center frequency 6 MHz)
Array Type
  • Curved array
Aperture
  • 22.4 mm
Field of view
  • 91.7°
Volume of field of view
  • -
Modes
  • 2D, M-mode, Steerable PW and color Doppler, Color power angio and harmonic imaging
Applications
  • Abdominal, Cardiology Adult, Pediatric Abdomen
Biopsy capable
  • -
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • -
Physical dimensions
  • -
  • The C83B transducer is manufactured by Qisda Corporation. C83B is also referred to as C8-3B.

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Kaikki oikeudet pidätetään.

Sivustomme sopii parhaiten uusimmille Microsoft Edge-, Google Chrome- ja Firefox-selaimille.