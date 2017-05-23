Kotisivu
EasyLife Nasal mask

EasyLife

Nasal mask

EasyLife's innovative, lightweight design delivers Auto Seal technology, for easier set-up and titration. Its soft inner cushion creates a flexible, self-adjusting seal, and its supportive outer cushion adds stability.

Features
Inner seal cushion

Inner seal cushion instantly creates a seal

EasyLife's unique seal cushion moves with the patient to automatically extend over the nasal area and instantly create an effective, self-adjusting seal.
Petite size

Petite size available to help you fit all your patients

Petite size available to help you fit all your patients
Headgear

Headgear provides extra stability

The inlaid adjustable straps converge into a single back panel with a crown strap for added stability.
Outer support cushion

Outer support cushion for comfortable fit

The outer cushion allows the mask to rest lightly and comfortably against the face. The built-in forehead pad adjusts automatically, eliminating a traditional fitting step.
Angled exhalation ports

Angled exhalation ports direct air away from bed partner

The lower profile exhalation port with integrated swivel quietly redirects air flow. Now your patients and their bedmates can enjoy a better night's sleep.
Intuitive fitting

Intuitive fitting for ease of use

The dual-cushion construction makes EasyLife our most intuitive mask. Easy to fit and easy to use, requiring minimal adjustments.
Optional Clips

Optional Clips for reliable fit

Patients may use these clips, which are included, to make it easy to remove the mask and keep the same fit night after night.
Documentation

Brochure (5)

Brochure

