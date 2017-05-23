Clinical excellence. Streamlined care. Philips Sparq point-of-care ultrasound system
A uniquely simplified ultrasound system
Easy clip for tangle free cables
PureWave transducer technology for technically difficult patients
The gold standard for security
Needle Visualization for easy procedure guidance
Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments
Remote Reporting
Centerline mark to facilitate out-of-plane procedures
Automation features for easy scanning
Sealed control panel enables easy cleaning
Multiport adapter for easily switching between transducers
Battery operation saves critical time
Abundant clinical applications for Regional Anesthesia needs
Easy procedure guidance
SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
