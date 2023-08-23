Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
It understands your every day
Philips Affiniti delivers the right balance of advanced ergonomic design and precision engineering to help you work more comfortably and intuitively. Its exceptional image quality gives you the results you need to provide the best patient care possible. See what Philips Affiniti can do for your practice.
Anatomical Intelligence for Breast
Philips AI Breast is an integrated solution for whole breast ultrasound. AI Breast offers screening, diagnostic, and workflow benefits utilizing Philips unique Anatomical Intelligence. Designed with both the user and patient in mind, AI Breast allows the ultrasound scan room to be utilized for a full range of examinations without additional obtrusive hardware.
Workflow meets wow
Affiniti is a feature rich, high quality ultrasound system that works hard for your every day, and in so many ways. It provides exceptional quality, superb clinical versatility, and quick confident diagnoses and incorporates those innovations that make Philips ultrasound the choice of those who demand quality images and proven clinical applications.
Performance you can see
Affiniti precision beamforming, Tissue Specific Presets (TSP), and efficiency and automation tools deliver both performance and workflow for confident throughput. The system’s outstanding image quality combines with advanced clinical functionality, including both strain and shearwave elastography, Contrast Enhances Ultrasound (CEUS) and Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS).
Designed for balance
To balance these many demands, you need diagnostic information quickly – but not at the expense of accuracy. You need advanced functionality – but not at the expense of ease of use. You need a system that is ergonomic – but built to last for the daily rigors of high patient volume.
Enhance the experience
Philips leverages the experiences of its customers to design Affiniti to address the challenges of daily scanning. We understand the reality of tight spaces, high patient volume, technically difficult patients and time constraints, and we’ve designed the system with thoughtful details to help lighten your workload.
A smart investment
Built to withstand the rigors of daily use, Affiniti offers low operating costs and is backed by Philips support and value-added services making it a smart investment. To enhance uptime, it features: 1) A modular design for enhanced reliability and rapid repair 2) Philips remote services* monitoring, which corrects issues using a standard Internet connection, reducing the need for service calls 3) Access to our award-winning service organization.
TrueVue
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
MaxVue high definition display
At the touch of a button, MaxVue high-definition display brings extraordinary visualization of anatomy with 1,179,648 additional image pixels compared to a standard 4:3 display format mode. MaxVue enhances ultrasound viewing and provides 38% more viewing area to optimize the display of dual, side/side, biplane, and scrolling imaging modes.
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
It understands your every day
Philips Affiniti delivers the right balance of advanced ergonomic design and precision engineering to help you work more comfortably and intuitively. Its exceptional image quality gives you the results you need to provide the best patient care possible. See what Philips Affiniti can do for your practice.
Anatomical Intelligence for Breast
Philips AI Breast is an integrated solution for whole breast ultrasound. AI Breast offers screening, diagnostic, and workflow benefits utilizing Philips unique Anatomical Intelligence. Designed with both the user and patient in mind, AI Breast allows the ultrasound scan room to be utilized for a full range of examinations without additional obtrusive hardware.
Workflow meets wow
Affiniti is a feature rich, high quality ultrasound system that works hard for your every day, and in so many ways. It provides exceptional quality, superb clinical versatility, and quick confident diagnoses and incorporates those innovations that make Philips ultrasound the choice of those who demand quality images and proven clinical applications.
Performance you can see
Affiniti precision beamforming, Tissue Specific Presets (TSP), and efficiency and automation tools deliver both performance and workflow for confident throughput. The system’s outstanding image quality combines with advanced clinical functionality, including both strain and shearwave elastography, Contrast Enhances Ultrasound (CEUS) and Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS).
Designed for balance
To balance these many demands, you need diagnostic information quickly – but not at the expense of accuracy. You need advanced functionality – but not at the expense of ease of use. You need a system that is ergonomic – but built to last for the daily rigors of high patient volume.
Enhance the experience
Philips leverages the experiences of its customers to design Affiniti to address the challenges of daily scanning. We understand the reality of tight spaces, high patient volume, technically difficult patients and time constraints, and we’ve designed the system with thoughtful details to help lighten your workload.
A smart investment
Built to withstand the rigors of daily use, Affiniti offers low operating costs and is backed by Philips support and value-added services making it a smart investment. To enhance uptime, it features: 1) A modular design for enhanced reliability and rapid repair 2) Philips remote services* monitoring, which corrects issues using a standard Internet connection, reducing the need for service calls 3) Access to our award-winning service organization.
TrueVue
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
MaxVue high definition display
At the touch of a button, MaxVue high-definition display brings extraordinary visualization of anatomy with 1,179,648 additional image pixels compared to a standard 4:3 display format mode. MaxVue enhances ultrasound viewing and provides 38% more viewing area to optimize the display of dual, side/side, biplane, and scrolling imaging modes.
* Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.
