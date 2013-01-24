Kotisivu
Philips - Siirry etusivulle napsauttamalla tätä

Hakuehdot

ST80i Stress testing system

ST80i Stress Testing System

Stress testing system

Etsi samanlaisia tuotteita

Philips ST80i Stress Testing System opens up new paths for productivity & decision-making. Its wireless design, bi-directional connectivity, and advanced decision-making support tools enhance data review, patient care, and efficiency.

Ota meihin yhteyttä

Tuotetiedot

Minimum requirements workstation hardware
Minimum requirements workstation hardware
Memory
  • 4GB RAM
Hard Disk
  • 160 GB
CD-ROM Drive
  • CD-RW/DVD combo drive
LAN for in-hospital networking capabilities
  • Two RS232 ports 1
External Connectivity
  • 4 USB ports
Keyboard
  • Standard PC - wireless or wired
Mouse
  • Two-button with scroll wheel - wireless or wired
Operating system
Operating system
Windows 7 Professional (recommended)/Enterprise
  • Recommended
Ultimate 32-bit and 64-bit with Service Pack 1
  • Service Pack
Windows 8.1 Professional 23-bit and 64-bit
  • Windows 8.1
Windows 10 Professional 23-bit and 64-bit
  • Windows 10
Display
Display
All in-one computer or customer-provided PC display
  • PC Display
Accepts 19 in to 24 in screen
  • Screen
Full HD resolution 1920 x 1080
  • Full HD
Customer-supplied display – preferably 24 in capable 1920 x 1080 resolution
  • Display Resolution
Interfaces
Interfaces
Trackmaster TMX425/428 series treadmill
  • Trackmaster Interface
Cardiac Science TM55 treadmill
  • Cardiac Science Interface
GE T2100 treadmill
  • GE Interface
H/P/Cosmos treadmill
  • H/P/Cosmos Interface
Ergoline Ergoselect ergometers
  • Ergoline Interface
Lode Corival ergometers
  • Lode Corival Interface
Lode and Ergoline integrated NIBP
  • Lode and Ergoline Interface
SunTech Tango+ and Tango M2 NIBP/SpO2 device
  • SunTech Interface
USB laser printer
  • USB Interface
Advanced Interface Module (AIM)
Advanced Interface Module (AIM)
Stores software options
  • AIM
ECG wireless receiver
  • AIM
USB connection to PC
  • AIM
Two analog and one TTL output for stress echo and NIBP sync
  • AIM
Wireless Patient Interface Module (PIM)
Wireless Patient Interface Module (PIM)
2.4 GHz (802.15.4 ISM band)
  • 2.4 GHz
Signal acquisition rate of 8,000 samples per second
  • 8,000 samples per second
Single AA alkaline battery lasts up to 900 minutes
  • AA Battery
(30 min/test x 6 tests/day x 5 days)
  • PIM Test
Configurable power-save feature after 3 to 15 minutes inactivity
  • Power-Save
On-device display of
  • Lead map with lead connection status LEDs and Battery level indicator/power status
Leads
Leads
10-lead wire, single connector lead set
  • Lead Set
AAMI and IEC color coding
  • Color Coding
Snap or grabber connectors
  • Connectors
Normal and extended lengths 1050 mm/1450 mm (41 in/57 in)
  • Leads
Printer
Printer
ST80i thermal printer (optional)
  • Printer
Customer-supplied USB laser printer and network printer
  • Printer
Trolley
Trolley
Overall dimension
  • 76 cm x 66 cm x 183 cm (30 in x 26 in x 72 in)
Overall weight
  • 90 kg (198 lbs)
Overall load capacity for trolley top
  • 10 kg (22 lbs)
Normal and extended lengths
  • 1050 mm/1450 mm (41 in/57 in)
Power supply
Power supply
Isolation transformer input voltage per local requirements, included with trolley
  • Input voltage
120 V or 230 V
  • Power supply
Output power ratings of 600 VA
  • Ratings
Maximum four output receptacles
  • Receptacles
Connectivity options
Connectivity options
HL7 admit, discharge, and transfer (ADT) demographics input3
  • Input3
HL7 orders input3
  • Input3
DICOM modality worklist (DWML) input3
  • Input3
Native DICOM MWL
  • DICOM MWL
Native DICOM report output
  • DICOM report output
HL7 ePDF output3
  • Output3
Stress enterprise solution
  • Enterprise solution
Resting ECG workflow
  • ECG workflow
IntelliBridge Enterprise
  • Enterprise
IntelliSpace ECG and TraceMaster Vue (standard)
  • Standard
Remote review station
  • Remote review
Filters
Filters
AC mains
  • 50 or 60 Hz
High pass
  • 0.02, 0.05, 0.15 Hz
Low pass
  • 40, 100, 150, 300 Hz
ECG data stored unfiltered
  • 0.02 and 300 Hz
Trackmaster treadmill (only available from Philips in North America)
Trackmaster treadmill (only available from Philips in North America)
115 V:
  • 0.5 to 10 mph
220 V:
  • 0.5 to 12 mph
Length:
  • 199 cm (78.5 in)
Width:
  • 84 cm (33 in)
Maximum weight capacity:
  • 227 kg (500 lbs)
Optional accessories
Optional accessories
Part #:  989803196121
  • Trackmaster treadmill TMX428 220 V
Part #:  989803195861
  • Trackmaster treadmill TMX428 110 V
Part #:  989803197451
  • Tango M2 BP monitor
Part #:  989803197221
  • STRS CBL SpO2 adult finger kit Tango M2
Part #:  989803180801
  • Stress patient belt
Part #:  989803180811
  • Stress PIM holder
Part #:  989803180121
  • 12-lead leadset, AAMI grabbers
Part #:  989803180141
  • 12-lead leadset, AAMI snaps
Part #:  989803180131
  • 12-lead leadset, IEC grabbers
Part #:  989803180151
  • 12-lead leadset, IEC snaps
Part #:  989803180161
  • Long 12-lead leadset, AAMI grabbers
Part #:  989803180181
  • Long 12-lead leadset, AAMI snaps
Part #:  989803180171
  • Long 12-lead leadset, IEC grabbers
Part #:  989803180191
  • Long 12-lead leadset, IEC snaps
Part #:  40420A
  • Electrode disposable 1000/cs pre-gelled: SS
Part #:  40493E
  • Adult foam ECG disposable electrode
Part #:  M2202
  • Adult radiotranslucent foam electrode
Part #:  M4606A
  • ECG skin preparation paper
Part #:  M1708A
  • Paper-Eng no HDR
Part #:  M1710A
  • Paper-Met no HDR
Part #:  M2481A
  • Thermal paper for PageWriter, 8.5 in x 11 in
Part #:  M2483A
  • Thermal paper for PageWriter, A4 size
Part #:  M2485A
  • Anti-fade paper for PageWriter, 8.5 in x 11 in
Part #:  M2486A
  • Anti-fade paper for PageWriter, A4 size
  • * DXL ECG Algorithm can provide ECG analysis for a standard resting ECG using standard chest and limb leads. Other configurations are not supported.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand