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ST80i Stress Testing System
ST80i Stress Testing System
Trolley
ECG
ST80i Stress Testing System
Trolley
ECG
A trolley for transportation of the Philips ST80i stress testing system.
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ST80i
Philips ST80i Stress Testing System opens up new paths for productivity & decision-making. Its wireless design, bi-directional connectivity, and advanced decision-making support tools enhance data review, patient care, and efficiency.
Philips ST80i Stress Testing System Trolley - Philips