Philips IntelliVue MP20 and MP30 patient monitors provide powerful monitoring and essential measurements in a compact design. Ideal for intermediate care, ambulatory surgery, post-op care, lower acuity areas, and during patient transfer.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The 26 cm (10.4˝) color SVGA monitor display with 3 or 4 waveforms is bright and easy to read.
Navigation point operation || Highly flexible
Navigation point operation
This monitor is designed for easy information input and onscreen navigation with navigation point operation.
Enhanced user interface || Easy to use
Enhanced user interface to convey key data quickly
The user interface is designed to offer easy visibility of patient data, and offers enhanced compatibility with standard software.
Essential measurements || Powerful and compact
Essential measurements to support informed decisions
With compatible Multi-Measurement Server and extensions, the MP20 and MP30 deliver exceptional clinical measurements including capnography, conventional diagnostic 12-lead ECG, non-invasive and invasive blood pressure, respiration, FAST-SpO₂, temperature, BIS®, and cardiac output.
Touchscreen* || Easy to use
Touchscreen* simplifies tasks
Touchscreen* operation allows access to many functions through simple one-touch commands on compatible displays.
You can capture, review, and store diagnostic 12-lead ECGs at the monitor before sending them to the IntelliVue Information Center. You can also locally print in a harmonized layout.
Portable design || Highly flexible
Portable design for comfort and dependability
These monitors feature a comfortable handle and rugged housing for easy portability. They weigh only 5.8 kg (13 lbs.) including Multi-Measurement Module and one battery. These monitors are space-saving, quiet, stable, and start quickly. They have a 5-hour battery life** making them convenient for in-hospital transfer.
Optional integrated recorder || Easy to use
Optional integrated recorder for easy documentation
Get convenient documentation whenever it’s needed with the optional integrated recorder.
Wired and wireless connectivity || Easy to use
Wired and wireless connectivity with easy switching between modes
IntelliVue MP20 and MP30 monitors are easy to use and operate on a networked platform via wireless or wired connections. You can manage your patient’s care with the confidence that data collection won’t be disrupted, no matter where patients are located on the network.
* Touchscreen available only on IntelliVue MP30
**5-hour battery time based on these conditions: basic monitoring, 2 new batteries, automatic brightness reduction, Multi-Measurement Module in use, NIBP measurements every 15 minutes. 4-hour battery time based on these conditions: extended monitoring, 2 new batteries, automatic brightness reduction, Multi-Measurement Module and Module Extension in use, NIBP measurements every 15 minutes, and recording every 15 minutes
